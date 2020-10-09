Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

One step closer for Corry and his country

But there was disappointment for Derrick Williams and the Republic of Ireland

Just now

Sponsored by

Corry Evans appeared for 73 minutes on what was to prove a memorable night for Northern Ireland in Sarajevo

Ian Baraclough's men beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-3 on penalties to go through to the final of the Euro 2020 play-offs.

The visitors won the shootout after an entertaining match finished 1-1 after extra time. 

Liam Boyce proved to be the hero as he scored the winning penalty after Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved from Haris Hajradinovic and Edin Visca missed for the hosts.

In normal time, Niall McGinn equalised for Northern Ireland after Rade Krunic had opened the scoring.

Northern Ireland will now play Slovakia in the play-off final next month after the Slovakians defeated Derrick Williams' Republic of Ireland, also on penalties.

The defender was an unused substitute in Bratislava as the Republic crashed out of the competition.

The focus for both Rovers now turns to the UEFA Nations League, with Evans hopeful of continuing in the starting XI against Austria in Belfast this weekend.

The final action for the 30-year-old could arrive on Wednesday 14th October, when Northern Ireland head to Oslo to take on Norway in the same competition.

For Williams, all eyes are on the UEFA Nations League games against Wales and Finland, the first of which takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Sunday.

SeasonPassBanner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers duo could feature tonight

23 Hours ago

Corry Evans and Derrick Williams could both be in action tonight as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland feature in crucial international encounters.

Read full article

Club News

Boss boosted by Holtby and Evans returns

19 June 2020

There will be an upgrade on the midfield options this weekend but a defensive dilemma for Tony Mowbray to contend with, as Rovers get set to resume the season against Bristol City on Saturday...

Read full article

Club News

As you were

24 September 2020

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Irish inclusion for Darragh and Derrick

29 September 2020

Rovers duo Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams have been named in the 25-man Republic of Ireland squad for three crucial competitive encounters.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Johnson scoops September award

3 Hours ago

Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September.

Read full article

Club News

An exciting opportunity, admits Antonis

21 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Buckley: We've shown plenty of promise so far

22 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Rovers duo could feature tonight

23 Hours ago

Corry Evans and Derrick Williams could both be in action tonight as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland feature in crucial international encounters.

Read full article

View more