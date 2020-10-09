One step closer for Corry and his country

Corry Evans appeared for 73 minutes on what was to prove a memorable night for Northern Ireland in Sarajevo

Ian Baraclough's men beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-3 on penalties to go through to the final of the Euro 2020 play-offs.

The visitors won the shootout after an entertaining match finished 1-1 after extra time. Liam Boyce proved to be the hero as he scored the winning penalty after Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved from Haris Hajradinovic and Edin Visca missed for the hosts.

In normal time, Niall McGinn equalised for Northern Ireland after Rade Krunic had opened the scoring.

Northern Ireland will now play Slovakia in the play-off final next month after the Slovakians defeated Derrick Williams' Republic of Ireland, also on penalties.

The defender was an unused substitute in Bratislava as the Republic crashed out of the competition.

The focus for both Rovers now turns to the UEFA Nations League, with Evans hopeful of continuing in the starting XI against Austria in Belfast this weekend.

The final action for the 30-year-old could arrive on Wednesday 14th October, when Northern Ireland head to Oslo to take on Norway in the same competition.

For Williams, all eyes are on the UEFA Nations League games against Wales and Finland, the first of which takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Sunday.