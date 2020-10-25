One Ell of a moment!

It's taken Harvey Elliott just two days to get himself a first Rovers goal, but his strike against Coventry City on Saturday also chalked up a personal milestone for the talented teenager.

Elliott's certainly impressed in the first 180 minutes of his Rovers career, with his effort midway through the first half - Rovers' third goal of the 4-0 triumph - ensuring the teen starlet registed the first senior goal of his career.

Furthermore, the strike meant Elliott, aged just 17 years and 203 days, became the fourth youngest goalscorer in Rovers' history with his close range finish.

“It’s a special moment for me, but what’s more important is the three points for the team," a beaming Elliott reflected to iFollow Rovers when looking back on the first goal of his career.

“To score and assist is great, but the main priority for me was to help the team earn the win.

“To get my first senior goal with this special club is a big achievement for me.

“I didn’t realise I’d scored to be honest. The ball came across to me thanks to Bezza [Ben Brereton] and I just tapped it in.

“It was a good feeling, but I only really thought about it when I was running back to the halfway line.

“I think when it crossed the line I was more focussing on what would be coming next in the game.

“It’ll sink in later on when I see the highlights, I'm sure that will happen."

The youngster was part of an entertaining, fluid and exciting Rovers system against a City side who did play a large chunk of the game with 10 men following Michael Rose's early sending off.

But Elliott was still impressed with the deadly nature Rovers showed in taking enough of their chances, and felt the result was more than deserved.

“We killed them off in the second half and showed the talent that we have in our group with the way we moved the ball, the way we had that patience to score the goals that we did," he added.

“I think it shows the league exactly what we can do. The Watford result in midweek didn’t really show the outcome of our performance, where we played really well.

“But today we definitely showed what we can do and what we’re all about."