Club News

New-look goalkeeping department excites Benson

Thomas Kaminski and Antonis Stergiakis have arrived in East Lancashire on permanent deals this summer

Just now

Ben Benson believes the Rovers goalkeeping department is in safe hands for now and the long-term future.

Goalkeeping Coach Benson, who joined as an Academy coach in June 2015, made the step up to the senior squad following the appointment of manager Tony Mowbray in February 2017.
 
In his time in the senior role, Benson's worked with Jason Steele, David Raya and Christian Walton, and with the latter returning to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, additions were needed for the position in between the sticks.
 
Thomas Kaminski and Antonis Stergiakis have flown into East Lancashire on permanent deals over the last couple of months, and Benson's been delighted by how the department is shaping up.
 
“I think the first few games has been a bit of a whirlwind for Thomas, because it’s obviously not 5-0 and 4-0 every week and three clean sheets in a row," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.
 
“But it’s been a pleasing start when we assess the first four league games of the season.
 
“When we signed Christian last season there was obviously a lot of dialogue with Brighton, which was good.
 
“With loans, they always go back to their parent club, so to bring in two permanent goalkeepers allows us to manage and fast-track them, it makes it easier.
 
“Ultimately, at senior level, you’re not preparing goalkeepers for five years down the line, you’re preparing them for every game," he added.
 
“When you look at our pool now, with Joe Hilton, Jordan Eastham, Andy Fisher, Antonis Stergiakis and Thomas Kaminski, they’re all really young in age, an exciting group.
 
“The challenge for us is how quickly we can school them, but a massive strength for us is just how young they all are. It’s going to be an exciting goalkeeping department going forward."

