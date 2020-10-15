New-look Forest will be at their best

With a new manager in charge of Nottingham Forest, Tony Mowbray believes the Reds will be champing at the bit to instantly impress Chris Hughton this weekend at Ewood Park.

It's not been the best of starts for Forest so far this season, with Sabri Lamouchi paying with his job after five successive defeats in all competitions.

Installed as Lamouchi's successor earlier this month, Hughton's earned promotion twice from the division with both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

“We’ll look to give a good account of ourselves against Nottingham Forest," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers ahead of this weekend's encounter against the Reds.

“It’s a team with a new coach in Chris Hughton, who’s a very experienced manager and someone who knows this league.

“They have some very talented players and were in the top six of this division pretty much all of last season until the last kick of the season.

“It’s a tough test, as they are against a big club in Nottingham Forest, a two-time European Cup winner.

“It’s an exciting game, a big game and one we’re looking forward to."

And whilst it's all change at the City Ground, Mowbray believes Hughton's had enough time to implement some fresh ideas on an experienced Forest side.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get the three points at home, but it’ll be against the best Nottingham Forest side because Chris has had two weeks to work with them and to get them ready," he added.

“They’ll all be trying really hard to impress, so it’s about us getting the performance levels right.

“If Sabri had still been there then they’d have been desperate to get a result for him.

“You can’t keep losing football matches, and yet when I’ve seen the game they played against Bristol City last time out, they didn’t deserve to lose. The Bristol City goalkeeper was fantastic on the day.

“Had they not had a shot on target and not been threatening, you’d have thought there was a deeper problem, but they’re a team who know the results have been very harsh on them.”