Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Mulgrew makes Fleetwood move

The experienced Rovers defender joins Joey Barton's side on a season-long loan deal

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew has today completed a season-long loan move to League One side Fleetwood Town.

The 34-year-old Scotland international arrived at Ewood Park from Celtic in August 2016 and has gone on to make exactly 100 league appearances in Rovers colours, scoring 27 goals.

The club will forever be grateful for the starring role he played during our League One promotion-winning campaign, during which the Scottish skipper scored 14 goals, including the winner at Doncaster, which secured Rovers’ return to the Championship.

Mulgrew, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, has been given permission to play for Fleetwood in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy.

All the best, Charlie, and thanks for everything!


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Rovers complete fourth deadline day deal!

1 Hour ago

Rovers are delighted to announce the loan signing of Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott.

Read full article

Club News

"I hope I can flourish at Rovers"

2 Hours ago

Aynsley Pears believes a fresh start will bring the best out of him after sealing a permanent switch from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers complete keeper capture

2 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to confirm the signing of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Tom's Canaries career captured

4 Hours ago

Read full article

View more