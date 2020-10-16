Mulgrew makes Fleetwood move

Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew has today completed a season-long loan move to League One side Fleetwood Town.

The 34-year-old Scotland international arrived at Ewood Park from Celtic in August 2016 and has gone on to make exactly 100 league appearances in Rovers colours, scoring 27 goals.

The club will forever be grateful for the starring role he played during our League One promotion-winning campaign, during which the Scottish skipper scored 14 goals, including the winner at Doncaster, which secured Rovers’ return to the Championship.

Mulgrew, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, has been given permission to play for Fleetwood in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy.

All the best, Charlie, and thanks for everything!