Mowbray: We lacked our usual fluency

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated by his team's performance following a late defeat to Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park

Joe Lolley's deflected effort in the final minute was the difference as the visitors edged out the hosts to give Chris Hughton a dream start to life as Forest boss.

There was plenty of effort from Rovers, but there wasn't too many sparkles or glimpses of the recent attacking prowess as Mowbray's men struggled to break down a resolute and organised Forest defence.

And reflecting on the game, the boss was left disappointed by what he saw, but is optimistic that his charges can get back on track at Watford on Wednesday.

“I’m not sure we deserved too much from the game, I thought it had 0-0 written all over it," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“We didn’t have our fluency today which was probably down to too many changes. They were forced changes and it turned into a frustrating day for us.

“I was really disappointed with our first half performance in particular where we lacked energy, lacked drive, lacked everything that has been so good for us in the early parts of this season.

“It slightly improved in the second half, but we didn’t have enough shots, didn’t have enough goalmouth action.

“Late goals can come in tight games, we know that, and I’ve said to the lads in the dressing room that we allowed Forest to get a foothold in the game," he revealed.

“We’ve worked really hard in training to beat these kind of sides, but when you get to a Saturday that team isn’t available to you.

“We have to deal with it and it’s frustrating, but we have had a good transfer window and there will be more options for us moving forward.

“I’m hopeful this is just a blip for us.”