Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Mowbray: We lacked our usual fluency

The boss reacts to a frustrating home defeat against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park

Just now

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated by his team's performance following a late defeat to Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park

Joe Lolley's deflected effort in the final minute was the difference as the visitors edged out the hosts to give Chris Hughton a dream start to life as Forest boss.

There was plenty of effort from Rovers, but there wasn't too many sparkles or glimpses of the recent attacking prowess as Mowbray's men struggled to break down a resolute and organised Forest defence.

And reflecting on the game, the boss was left disappointed by what he saw, but is optimistic that his charges can get back on track at Watford on Wednesday.

“I’m not sure we deserved too much from the game, I thought it had 0-0 written all over it," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“We didn’t have our fluency today which was probably down to too many changes. They were forced changes and it turned into a frustrating day for us.

“I was really disappointed with our first half performance in particular where we lacked energy, lacked drive, lacked everything that has been so good for us in the early parts of this season.

“It slightly improved in the second half, but we didn’t have enough shots, didn’t have enough goalmouth action.

“Late goals can come in tight games, we know that, and I’ve said to the lads in the dressing room that we allowed Forest to get a foothold in the game," he revealed.

“We’ve worked really hard in training to beat these kind of sides, but when you get to a Saturday that team isn’t available to you.

“We have to deal with it and it’s frustrating, but we have had a good transfer window and there will be more options for us moving forward.

“I’m hopeful this is just a blip for us.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss beaming with Rovers' late business

11 Hours ago

Four quality deadline day additions left Tony Mowbray grinning like a Cheshire cat when he reflected on an excellent end to the transfer window.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer optimistic of adding to the squad

15 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

New-look Forest will be at their best

15 October 2020

With a new manager in charge of Nottingham Forest, Tony Mowbray believes the Reds will be champing at the bit to instantly impress Chris Hughton this weekend at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Quartet out of Forest test

15 October 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he'll be without four key players for this weekend's home encounter against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Nottingham Forest

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting lineup for today's home test against Nottingham Forest from the side that took to the field against Cardiff City two weeks ago.

Read full article

Club News

Pears pleased with perfect move

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Digital programme available to download

6 Hours ago

The latest round of our Brains of Brockhall player quiz is now available to watch inside today’s digital matchday programme, which fans can view and download online.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Pears' path...

6 Hours ago

Read full article

View more