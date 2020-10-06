Mowbray: It's been a positive start

Tony Mowbray believes his side are moving in the right direction after plenty of encouraging displays in the opening four games of the Sky Bet Championship season.

With a two week international break before the home encounter against Nottingham Forest, Mowbray's disected the first few outings and has been happy enough by what he's seen from the team.

After an opening day defeat to AFC Bournemouth, Rovers recovered with emphatic victories at home to Wycombe Wanderers and then away at Derby County.

And although they couldn't unpick the lock against Cardiff City and had to settle for a draw, Mowbray is content enough with seven points from the available 12.

“Performances have been pretty good so far this season, even the defeat at Bournemouth I thought we deserved something from," he reflected when looking back on the first four league matches with iFollow Rovers.

“We were very good on the day but their quality, their clinical way, that was what made the difference in the game. They had five shots and scored three.

“We have some really talented players who will continue improving as the season progresses.

“For us, scoring goals and keeping clean sheets is not a bad formula to win games.

“The players have all worked extremely hard in the early stages of this season," he added.

“There’s plenty to work on between now and the game against Nottingham Forest, particularly regarding how to defeat deep block defences, but overall it’s very positive.

“We’re moving in the right direction."