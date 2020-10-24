Mowbray hails Rovers' "amazing" work ethic

Rovers recorded another huge victory on the road, and Tony Mowbray was left impressed and staggered by his side's relentlessness following the 4-0 win against Coventry City.

Adam Armstrong got the ball rolling from the spot after Michael Rose was shown a straight red card for hauling down Ben Brereton in the box.

The frontman added a second early in the second half, before further finishes from Harvey Elliott and substitute Sam Gallagher sealed another emphatic victory.

Rovers certainly turned on the style at St Andrew's but married that up with a clinical streak in front of goal to earn a second 4-0 win of the season.

“We played against 10 men for a long time and that’s something that I do have to mention because they are a good team," Mowbray began when reflecting on the win to iFollow Rovers.

“We prepared for them and yet I thought we were pretty dominant, despite the fact that they hit the post early on.

“Lewis Holtby alone could have had a hat-trick in the first half, but we played some good stuff and it’s just about trying to keep this going.

“The new lads did fine. Harvey Elliott, at such a tender age, will catch the headlines with his goal but he was involved in a lot of our good play.

“Tom Trybull kept the ball moving, kept popping it around the pitch and worked hard out of possession as well.

“Barry’s quality is there for all to see, he’s really good for our group and has a winning mentality. He’s a big voice in the dressing room."

The chances were there for Rovers in the first half, but a 1-0 advantage was enough for Rovers to take the lead into half time, and the message was clear from the boss - become more ruthless.

And his side did just that.

“I spoke long and hard to the team about concentration and to be ready to go in the second half and to continue playing on the front foot to stop them from building anything up," he revealed.

“I’d have to say that the work ethic from the players was amazing.

“I want the team to understand what it takes to win games and to get promoted. I’m trying to drive them and I want them to drive each other on.”