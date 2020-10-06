Skip to site footer
Mols makes deadline day move

The Rovers midfielder has joined Spanish side CF Intercity on a season-long loan deal

3 Hours ago

Rovers midfielder Stefan Mols has completed a move to Spanish side CF Intercity, signing a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old will remain with the Tercera Division club, who have achieved two promotions in the three years since they were formed, until June 2021.

Born in Andalusia, Mols lived in Spain prior to joining Rovers’ Academy at the age of nine.

After rising through the club’s youth ranks, he was handed his first team debut by manager Tony Mowbray in a Checkatrade Trophy group game against Bury at Ewood Park in October 2017.

Capable of playing anywhere across midfield, as well as further forward, Mols has been a regular for Rovers Under-23s over the past three years, helping them lift the Lancashire FA Senior Cup and Premier League 2 Division 2 title, whilst he also captained the team to back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Leicester City in Premier League 2 Division 1 at the start of this season.

We wish Stef well on his return to Spain.


