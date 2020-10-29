Mike hopes cup clash will be worth the wait

Mike Sheron is keen for his Rovers youngsters to make up for lost time when the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup finally takes place tomorrow (Friday).

It's been a long seven-month wait for the Under-18s, who knocked out Newport County, Charlton Athletic, Preston North End and Arsenal to reach this stage.

In the time since, a number of the squad, including Luke Brennan, Dan Pike and Sam Burns, have all moved up to the Under-23s side.

However, the trio have been given permission to feature on Friday night, and Sheron is looking forward to giving it their best shot in a bid to reach the final, with Manchester United or Chelsea waiting.

“It’s been a long time coming for us and it’s great to be playing again because these lads have put a lot of effort into our cup run," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter against Carlos Vicens outfit.

“I’m delighted that we’ve got an opportunity to see things through. You’re only in the FA Youth Cup for two years, and we didn’t do too well in the competition the season before.

“We’ve done ever so well on this run though, and I’m quite chilled in relation to how we’re going to do because I feel the lads want to do as well as they can and it’s an opportunity to develop further.

“The long-term goal is about getting into that first team, but this opportunity is a chance to take on some of the best youngsters in the country.

“It’s great to have some of the lads back with us who had moved up to the Under-23s," he added.

“We’ve worked with them for a long time, so it’s like they’ve never really been away.

“They will try and focus on the job in hand. They got professional contracts partly on the back of our cup run, so it’s important that they keep improving and recognising what it takes to consistently winning football matches.

“We put a lot of work in at the Academy and we’re proud of how far the lads have come and developed when you see us in the final four with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.”