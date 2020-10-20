Match pass: Watford v Rovers

Supporters can purchase a match pass for Wednesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Watford at Vicarage Road.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our trip to Hertfordshire tomorrow evening.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Hornets is at 7.45pm.