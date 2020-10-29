Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Swansea City v Rovers

Watch every kick of the action against Steve Cooper's side at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our trip to south Wales this weekend.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Swans is at 3pm on Saturday 31st October.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Reading

27 October 2020

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

3 October 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Watford v Rovers

21 October 2020

Supporters can purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Wigan Athletic v Rovers

25 June 2020

Just in time for Saturday's match away at Wigan Athletic, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Latics at the DW Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Arma: Keep the chances coming

Just now

Adam Armstrong believes Rovers are on the right track and will continue to win games if they keep creating the opportunities.

Read full article

Club News

Boss impressed with Arma's maturity

23 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship goalscoring charts thanks to his excellently taken brace against Reading on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

It will take time for Aynsley to adjust

28 October 2020

Tony Mowbray admits that Aynsley Pears won't transform overnight after the goalkeeper made his debut for the club against Reading on Tuesday evening.

Read full article

Club News

A chastening defeat

28 October 2020

Read full article

View more