Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Reading

Join us for every kick of the action at Ewood Park against the Royals tomorrow night

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our home game against the Royals.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against Veljko Paunovic's table-toppers is at 7.45pm and we look forward to you joining us.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

3 October 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Watford v Rovers

21 October 2020

Supporters can purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Wigan Athletic v Rovers

25 June 2020

Just in time for Saturday's match away at Wigan Athletic, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Latics at the DW Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Barnsley v Rovers

29 June 2020

Just in time for Tuesday's match away at Barnsley, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Tykes at Oakwell.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Douglas: It's a dream for me to play in this team

4 Hours ago

Three points, four goals scored and a clean sheet ensured debut delight for Rovers' loan left back Barry Douglas against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Three Rovers named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week!

6 Hours ago

Another formidable display on the road from a relentless Rovers has seen three of the team rewarded with a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Let's show the league who's boss

7 Hours ago

Harvey Elliott admits he's loving life at Rovers after making an instant impact in his first week in the Championship.

Read full article

Club News

Concern over Kaminski

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Thomas Kaminski is a doubt ahead of Tuesday night's home test against Reading at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more