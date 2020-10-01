Skip to site footer
Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

Watch every kick of the action as Rovers go in search of a third successive victory in the Championship

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our home encounter against the Bluebirds this weekend.
 

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against Neil Harris' side is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 3rd October.

SeasonPassBanner.jpg


