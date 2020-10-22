Skip to site footer
Match pass: Coventry City v Rovers

Watch every kick of the action against the Sky Blues at St Andrew's this weekend when Rovers head to the Midlands

Just now

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Coventry City at St Andrew's.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our trip to the second city on Saturday afternoon.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Sky Blues is at 3pm on Saturday 24th October.


