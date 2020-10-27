Make winning a habit

Barry Douglas says staying grounded will provide the perfect base for Rovers to continue chalking up the victories and clean sheets.

The left back made his debut in the 4-0 win over Coventry City last time out as Rovers recorded their fourth league clean sheet of the season and made it three games where they have scored at least four goals.

Douglas, a two-time promotion winner from the Championship with Wolves and Leeds United, wants to make it a hat-trick in 2020-21, but says Rovers won't be getting ahead of themselves ahead of this evening's meeting with table-topping Reading.

“We need to enjoy defending, enjoy not conceding goals, that’s just as important for a defensive unit as it is for a striker to score goals," he told iFollow Rovers.

“Hopefully we can get plenty more of them and let the strikers go on to do their thing. It should become a habit, especially in this league where it’s so ruthless.

“If we can be resolute and hard to beat, we’re always going to create chances with the players we have and the attributes we have in the team.

“It will be a nice marker to see where we’re at on Tuesday night. For me it’s just another game, it’s still early in the season and that’s the way we have to approach it.

“With full respect to them, they’ve been flying so far this season, but we know we’re capable of beating anyone in this league if we go about our business right," he added.

“We’ll set up to be organised and go to win, we want to compete in every single game.

“It’s a relentless, ruthless league, so anyone who can find that consistency can be challenging towards the top.

“One week in a season can be nine points up for grabs, but it’s about approaching each game individually.

“Come May we’ll see where we’re at, because a lot of things can change as a season progresses."