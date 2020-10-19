Luke's dream weekend

It's not been a bad last 72 hours for Rovers' birthday boy Luke Brennan.

The teenage winger, who has spent the last 12 years with Rovers, appeared in the senior team for the first time at the weekend, entering the action for the final nine minutes against Nottingham Forest.

Just two days later and there's been another celebration for Brennan, who's turned 19 today, and although it's been the weekend of his dreams, he knows the hard work must continue if he's to get in the matchday squads on a regular basis.

“It was an unbelievable birthday gift, since I was a little kid I’ve always wanted to make my first team debut for this club," Brennan reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“I’ve been with the club since I was seven and have always wanted to make my first team debut as soon as I could. To achieve it at 18 is a great feeling.

“I was training with the team all week, I didn’t know I would be in the squad, but injuries and a couple of players having to isolate gave me my opportunity.

“To see my name on the bench, I was over the moon to be involved. Usually I’m on the Under-23s sheet and I always check that first, but I wasn’t on there and was a little confused.

"To then see my name on the first team sheet, I was gobsmacked," he revealed.

“My friends and family were all buzzing for me. When the gaffer told me to get ready to come on, it was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life."

Having had his first taste of senior team action, Brennan's got a craving for more and is eager to impress Tony Mowbray in a bid to get firmly in the boss' thoughts.

“I’ve been in this building since I was seven, but I’ve only made my debut so the hard work can’t stop now," he added defiantly.

"I’ve not done anything yet and want to be in the team more often. I’ll be working every single day to get better and better.