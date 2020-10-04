Louie set for international double-header

Young Rovers defender Louie Annesley has been called up to the Gibraltar squad for two international fixtures next week.

Annesley, who has returned from injury to feature in the Development Squad's early games this season, has joined up with his country over the weekend.

The centre back will hope to feature in an international friendly against Malta on Wednesday (7th October), kick-off 6pm, at the Ta'Qali National Stadium.

A few days later, on Saturday 10th October, Gibraltar will take on Liechtenstein at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz for their second UEFA Nations League encounter.

Gibraltar will be aiming to continue their winning start in League D Group 2 having earned a narrow victory at home to San Marino last time out.

The full squad can be seen below:

Good luck, Louie.