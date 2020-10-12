Lonsdale goal up for monthly award

Rovers youngster Brandon Lonsdale is in the running for the LFE Goal of the Month award for September.

The 18-year-old forward rifled home a late consolation in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, with his stunning strike being shortlisted for the September award.

The Goal of the Month competition showcases eight of the best strikes by LFE apprentices from the across the Academy leagues.

The winner will become the first player to put themselves in the running for the LFE Goal of the Season award, which last season was claimed by Leeds United defender Dane Burlace.



To view all the goals, visit LFETV.

The shortlist:

Goal A) Ben Stevens, LUTON TOWN v Milton Keynes Dons

Goal B) Bryan Ly, MORECAMBE v Accrington Stanley

Goal C) Osazee Aghatise, DERBY COUNTY v Newcastle United

Goal D) Max Granville, STEVENAGE v Luton Town

Goal E) Hassan Ayari, SHEFFIELD UNITED v Nottingham Forest

Goal F) Brandon Lonsdale, ROVERS v Manchester United

Goal G) Keelan Leslie, CARLISLE UNITED v Blackpool

Goal H) Louis Beckett, HULL CITY v Sheffield Wednesday

Voting will remain open until noon on Friday October 16th.

You can vote for your favourite goal via the LFE's online poll.