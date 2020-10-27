Loan watch: Rovers youngsters impress

While it was international break for Rovers Ladies last week, several loan players were in action for their respective clubs across the weekend's fixtures.

Goalkeeper Emma Bradley kept a clean sheet in Chorley Women's 0-0 draw away to Durham Cestria in a National League Division One North (tier four) fixture on Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper won Player of the Match following a string of impressive saves to keep the hosts at bay.

Fellow Rovers loanees Lara Beeley and Carra Jones also started the game, helping the Magpies to earn a point on the road.

Chorley sit seventh in the table with four points from three games and are next in action on Wednesday 28 October, travelling to face Bolton Ladies FC (7:45pm kick-off).

Elsewhere, there was another Player of the Match performance from midfielder Katie Haydock, for Fleetwood Town Wrens.

The Rovers loanee produced an eye-catching display for the Coasters during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Merseyrail Ladies in the North West Women's Regional Football League (fifth tier) clash.

The home side twice came from behind to take a point from the encounter at Poolfoot Farm, with Kira Boswell and Ellie Parkinson also in Fleetwood's squad.

Fleetwood are eighth in the divisional table, with two draws from their opening two fixtures. Next up they travel to face Crewe Alexandra Women on Sunday 8 November (2pm kick-off).

Image Credit: John Shirras.