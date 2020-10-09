Lewes game available to watch live!

Rovers Ladies' FA Women's Championship clash away at Lewes Women will be broadcast live on Lewes' website this weekend.

Gemma Donnelly's Blues travel to The Dripping Pan on Sunday 11 October (12pm kick-off) for their return to league action against the Rookettes.

And you can view all of the action unfold via the home side's live stream, with the club asking supporters to 'donate what you can' to watch.

You can also keep up to date with all the matchday goings on as they happen on the Sussex coast by following @RoversLadies on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Click HERE to access the stream, which will be begin at 11:45am on Sunday.