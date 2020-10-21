Let's show Watford what we're all about

Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to show their true colours and get back on track for this evening's visit to Watford.

Mowbray was left disappointed with his side's display in the defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out, but the next opportunity to return to winning ways comes tonight in Hertfordshire.

The boss also heads into the game boosted by the availability of a number of players who were out of action at the weekend.

Lewis Holtby, Barry Douglas, Tom Trybull and Harvey Elliott are all expected to be in the travelling party, and Mowbray hopes those additions will help Rovers to return to their best.

“I think it will be a lot different to our last two league trips to Bournemouth and Derby as they’ll be on the front foot, try and play on the ball and score goals, and sometimes that can play into our hands," the manager told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip south.

“We do have to be mindful though because they have some very good players, Premier League players. Watford away will be a tough game for every team in the division.

“It’s a test for us and here we are against another highly fancied team.

“We came up just short at Bournemouth despite what was a really positive performance, and got a positive performance and positive result at Derby.

“This is the next one. There’s a big expectation at Watford, so let’s look forward to it, let’s be aggressive and see if we can continue being really positive.

“I’m pretty sure that Watford’s ambition is to bounce straight back. They have some really top players," Mowbray added when touching on tonight's opponents.

“Ismaila Sarr has been rated at around the £50m or £60m mark, whilst Troy Deeney is heralded around a lot of Premier League teams for the damage he’s caused playing at the top level.

“We’re looking forward to getting to Watford and letting them know what we’re all about.”

“Let’s remain as positive as we can.”