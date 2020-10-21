Skip to site footer
Let's show Watford what we're all about

The boss has been previewing tonight's test at Vicarage Road against the Hornets

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to show their true colours and get back on track for this evening's visit to Watford.

Mowbray was left disappointed with his side's display in the defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out, but the next opportunity to return to winning ways comes tonight in Hertfordshire.

The boss also heads into the game boosted by the availability of a number of players who were out of action at the weekend.

Lewis Holtby, Barry Douglas, Tom Trybull and Harvey Elliott are all expected to be in the travelling party, and Mowbray hopes those additions will help Rovers to return to their best.

“I think it will be a lot different to our last two league trips to Bournemouth and Derby as they’ll be on the front foot, try and play on the ball and score goals, and sometimes that can play into our hands," the manager told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip south.

“We do have to be mindful though because they have some very good players, Premier League players. Watford away will be a tough game for every team in the division.

“It’s a test for us and here we are against another highly fancied team.

“We came up just short at Bournemouth despite what was a really positive performance, and got a positive performance and positive result at Derby.

“This is the next one. There’s a big expectation at Watford, so let’s look forward to it, let’s be aggressive and see if we can continue being really positive.

“I’m pretty sure that Watford’s ambition is to bounce straight back. They have some really top players," Mowbray added when touching on tonight's opponents.

“Ismaila Sarr has been rated at around the £50m or £60m mark, whilst Troy Deeney is heralded around a lot of Premier League teams for the damage he’s caused playing at the top level.

“We’re looking forward to getting to Watford and letting them know what we’re all about.”

“Let’s remain as positive as we can.”


Mowbray: Let’s remain as positive as we can

1 Hour ago

Team news: Douglas, Trybull, Holtby and Elliott all available

20 October 2020

Having been down to the bare bones at the weekend, Tony Mowbray has been boosted by the availability of some key players ahead of Wednesday night's trip to Watford.

Tom brings a winning mentality

20 October 2020

Tom Trybull was a key figure when he won promotion with Norwich City two years ago, and Tony Mowbray hopes the German midfielder can repeat the trick with Rovers.

Douglas' deadly deliveries a big attraction

19 October 2020

Tony Mowbray says Barry Douglas' delivery in the final third and from set pieces was a big reason in bringing the Scotland international to Ewood Park.

Supporters can purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Watford at Vicarage Road.

