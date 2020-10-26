Skip to site footer
Let's show the league who's boss

Harvey Elliott says he's having so much fun being a part of the free-flowing, relentless Rovers machine

3 Hours ago

Harvey Elliott admits he's loving life at Rovers after making an instant impact in his first week in the Championship.

The teenage starlet, a deadline day arrival on loan from Premier League champions Liverpool, impressed on his debut at Watford last week before starting again and scoring his first senior goal in the 4-0 demolition of Coventry City at the weekend.

Goal aside, it was another sparkling performance from the teenager, who also laid on Sam Gallagher's strike for Rovers' fourth of the day at St Andrew's.

Elliott's calm finish, Rovers' third, made him the fourth youngest goalscorer in the club's history, and he says he's loved every minute of his time in East Lancashire so far.

“It’s really fun to play in our team, everyone gives you chances and the opportunities to score," he beamed to iFollow Rovers after netting against the Sky Blues.

“Not just that, you also get the chances on the ball because we’re all really unselfish and want to work hard for each other. That's exactly what you need in a hard league like the Championship.

“We’re all willing to do the dirty work for the team.

“Ever since I walked through the door, everyone’s been so welcoming to me and have been so supportive in believing in me to show who I really am.

“We have a young squad, players like Tyrhys [Dolan] have been great for me in the early stages, we get along well and he’s very supportive.

“It’s a good team we have here and I know I have to fight for my place, so to play two full games has been amazing for me," he added.

“I still need to get used to the tempo and get match fit so I hope there’s more to come.

“We’re ready to show Reading what we can do and show them who’s boss.”


