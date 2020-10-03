Lenihan withdraws from Ireland squad

Manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that defender Darragh Lenihan won’t join up with the Republic of Ireland squad due to injury.

The Rovers skipper had been named in a 25-man squad for Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia and Nations League group games against Wales and Finland.

However, after Lenihan missed today’s goalless draw against Cardiff City with a knee problem, Mowbray confirmed that the 26-year-old wouldn’t be going away on international duty, but he hopes to welcome him back for Rovers’ next league game against Nottingham Forest in two week’s time.

“He picked an injury up right at the end of training yesterday,” said the Rovers boss after the stalemate against the Bluebirds.

“He opened his medial knee ligament a little bit in training, just blocking a shot. He had a scan yesterday and it’s just very minor, but it wasn’t worth taking the chance.

“He won’t be going away with the Republic, he’ll hopefully be ready for a fortnight’s time, but we’ll wait and see.”