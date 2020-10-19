Last chance to purchase your programme v Nottingham Forest

Supporters have until midnight this evening (Monday) to purchase the match day programme from our weekend encounter against Nottingham Forest.

The Championship’s Player of the Month for September, Bradley Johnson, is the cover star for the matchday programme.

Johnson also takes on close pal Elliott Bennett in our head-to-head football quiz and to find out who advances through to round two, please view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.

We've given the programme a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season and sat down with the man of the moment to discuss his early season form, goals return, picking up a prize and much more.

As well as Johno, we've a special feature on Rovers' deadline day deals, with Barry Douglas, Tom Trybull, Aynsley Pears and Harvey Elliott all joining the club yesterday.

We have the latest news and views from the training ground, as manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of the game against Chris Hughton's side.

Also inside, we have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews.

This season will see us turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 campaign and we'll be aiming to speak to a member of that squad throughout this campaign.

This week we sat down with Damien Johnson, who made his league debut against Nottingham Forest and who reflects on Rovers’ promotion to the Premier League 20 years ago

We look back with a round-up of our early games from two decades ago and profile defender John Curtis.

Another brand new feature sees us profile a European former Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue with Group A and Wales, and profile one of the numerous Welshmen to have featured in blue-and-white. For this country we have a former Rovers player and manager, but can you guess who it is?

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our draw against Cardiff City before the international break and behind the scenes photos from the training ground

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, and plenty more.

To order a copy today, please click here.