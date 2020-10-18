Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Ladies digital programme out now!

Today's digital matchday programme is available to download and read for free

9 Hours ago

Sponsored by

The newest issue of Rovers Ladies' digital matchday programme is now available to download and read for free online.

This the third issue, produced for this afternoon's behind-closed-doors FA Women's Championship match against London City Lionesses, features Natasha Fenton as cover star.

You can read an exclusive interview with the midfielder inside, who talks about reaching 150 Rovers appearances and why she's changed her squad number from eight to four.

As always, there's also plenty more to enjoy before kick-off, including Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly's matchday programme notes and a look at the opposition, who have a new head coach in Melissa Phillips. 

To view the online edition, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Today's game (2pm kick-off) sees the Blues' return to Bamber Bridge following last weekend's away defeat to Lewes. 

You can follow all of the action over on @RoversLadies' official social media channels, which will provide build-up, live match updates and post-match reaction after the final whistle.


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Report: Rovers Ladies 1-0 London City Lionesses

2 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies recorded their first home victory of the FA Women's Championship season with a 1-0 win over London City Lionesses at Bamber Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers pledge support for Kick It Out’s #TakeAStand campaign

7 Hours ago

Rovers are proud to be supporting Kick It Out’s campaign, Take A Stand, which is calling for action in the fight against discrimination in football.

Read full article

Ladies

A fresh challenge to focus on

23 Hours ago

Manager Gemma Donnelly hopes Rovers Ladies can rekindle their scoring touch when they welcome London City Lionesses to Bamber Bridge on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: Rovers Ladies v London City Lionesses

17 October 2020

Rovers Ladies face London City Lionesses in Sunday's FA Women's Championship clash at Bamber Bridge, (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

View more