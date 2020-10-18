Ladies digital programme out now!

The newest issue of Rovers Ladies' digital matchday programme is now available to download and read for free online.
This the third issue, produced for this afternoon's behind-closed-doors FA Women's Championship match against London City Lionesses, features Natasha Fenton as cover star.
You can read an exclusive interview with the midfielder inside, who talks about reaching 150 Rovers appearances and why she's changed her squad number from eight to four.
As always, there's also plenty more to enjoy before kick-off, including Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly's matchday programme notes and a look at the opposition, who have a new head coach in Melissa Phillips.
To view the online edition, which is FREE to download, please click here.
Today's game (2pm kick-off) sees the Blues' return to Bamber Bridge following last weekend's away defeat to Lewes.
You can follow all of the action over on @RoversLadies' official social media channels, which will provide build-up, live match updates and post-match reaction after the final whistle.