Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Keep the intensity levels high

“I think when we look back on the first few games, the performances have been there, even if some results didn’t go our way"

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

John Buckley believes there have been plenty of positive signs in Rovers' early season outings, and says it's vital to hit the ground running after the international break.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

4 October 2020
Rovers have won two and drawn once in their opening four league games of the season, but the performances have been extremely encouraging and arguably deserved more than the seven points gained so far.
 
Tony Mowbray's men have gone into the two week break with three successive clean sheets and are the top scorers in the division with 11 goals already in those four matches.
 
Rovers also have the top scorer in the second tier in the form of Adam Armstrong, who's leading the way with five league goals already in 2020-21.
 
“I think when we look back on the first few games, the performances have been there, even if some results didn’t go our way against AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle," Buckley admitted to iFollow Rovers.
 
“We have a really good group, a tight group, in the dressing room and we’ll need to be ready for what will be a hectic schedule after the international break.
 
“We know there’s pressure on us to perform because there are lads in the dressing room ready to take their opportunity and take the shirt.
 
“We’ll keep the intensity up in training over these next couple of weeks and look to continue performing well when we return."
 
And looking back on the 0-0 draw with Cardiff City last time out, the 20-year-old admitted that there was disappointment all round that Rovers couldn't find a way past Alex Smithies in the City goal.
 
“The last 20 minutes was frustrating as we couldn't break them down, we just weren’t clinical enough to get the three points," he reflected.
 
“We’ve got three clean sheets in a row now and that’s a positive, but we’ll work on things over the next couple of weeks and be ready for when we return after the international break."

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Bell 🆚 Buckley

24 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

Young Player of the Year prize for Buckley!

23 July 2020

Rovers midfielder John Buckley has earned the club's Young Player of the Year award following an impressive breakthrough season in the first team.

Read full article

Club News

Squad spirit will take us a long way

17 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

A vital victory at The Valley

16 February 2020

For the second time this season it was left up to John Buckley and Tosin Adarabioyo to produce the goods for Rovers to earn all three points.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rovers stars up for NWFA

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans can still vote for Adam Armstrong and Lewis Travis, who are up for two major accolades in this year’s Pitching In Northwest Football Awards.

Read full article

Club News

The language of football...

7 Hours ago

Antonis Stergiakis has already achieved plenty in his young career prior to arriving at Rovers on deadline day.

Read full article

Club News

Valuable minutes in the tank

10 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

"A dream come true"

6 October 2020

New recruit Antonis Stergiakis says he's excited for his Rovers career to start after making the deadline day move to England.

Read full article

View more