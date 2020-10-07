Keep the intensity levels high

John Buckley believes there have been plenty of positive signs in Rovers' early season outings, and says it's vital to hit the ground running after the international break.

Rovers have won two and drawn once in their opening four league games of the season, but the performances have been extremely encouraging and arguably deserved more than the seven points gained so far.

Tony Mowbray's men have gone into the two week break with three successive clean sheets and are the top scorers in the division with 11 goals already in those four matches.

Rovers also have the top scorer in the second tier in the form of Adam Armstrong, who's leading the way with five league goals already in 2020-21.

“I think when we look back on the first few games, the performances have been there, even if some results didn’t go our way against AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle," Buckley admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“We have a really good group, a tight group, in the dressing room and we’ll need to be ready for what will be a hectic schedule after the international break.

“We know there’s pressure on us to perform because there are lads in the dressing room ready to take their opportunity and take the shirt.

“We’ll keep the intensity up in training over these next couple of weeks and look to continue performing well when we return."

And looking back on the 0-0 draw with Cardiff City last time out, the 20-year-old admitted that there was disappointment all round that Rovers couldn't find a way past Alex Smithies in the City goal.