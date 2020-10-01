Kaminski: A week of good vibes

With two clean sheets in his first three league outings in English football, it's fair to say that Thomas Kaminski has settled into East Lancashire life at Rovers.

An arrival from KAA Gent in the summer, Kaminski instantly earned the number one shirt and has certainly impressed with his commanding displays with Rovers.

The Belgian goes into game four looking to help Rovers to a third successive league win, but is expecting a tough battle against Cardiff City as Tony Mowbray's men aim to extend their winning run.

“It’s been a really good week for us, especially with the clean sheets, but it’s been a real team performance throughout," the 27-year-old told iFollow Rovers ahead of this weekened's contest.

“You keep the clean sheet with the team and it comes down to the work throughout the side.

“The clean sheets are a bonus for us. It’s not easy because we’ve been so many goals in front and want to continue attacking.

“It was a good test for us to manage it at Derby in particular and we’ve done it really well.

“The way we want to play, to involve me in the construction of moves, it helps me to keep my concentration high and to be ready whenever there is a dangerous ball or a dangerous situation.

“I’ve been impressed with our displays, especially with the team work we have to win the ball back and to finish off chances," he added.

“I think against Wycombe everyone will say it was an easy game, especially after the red card.

“But we managed the game well and did that especially well against Derby. We’ve gained confidence in the last couple of games and we need to continue with this.

“We’ll focus game by game and bring the right mentality and spirit to each match."