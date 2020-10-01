Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

JRC out of Cardiff clash

The boss has also offered updates on Lewis Travis, Corry Evans and Sam Gallagher

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has ruled Joe Rankin-Costello out of contention to feature in this weekend's home encounter against Cardiff City.

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

30 September 2020
The versatile midfielder hobbled off midway through the second half against Derby County last week in the 4-0 triumph at Pride Park.
 
It's expected that Ryan Nyambe will return to replace the 21-year-old at right back for the Bluebirds' long trip to East Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.
 
However, despite being a man down on the squad, Tony Mowbray's been handed a fitness boost in the form of Sam Gallagher, with the frontman having a chance to feature this weekend after missing out throughout pre-season and at the beginning of this campaign.
 
“Joe Rankin-Costello came off at Derby with a slight hamstring strain and will probably be two or three weeks out," Mowbray revealed to iFollow Rovers ahead of the game.
 
“Sam’s working hard and desperate to get back involved.
 
“He’s another string to the bow and needs to try and force his way in front of Brereton, Armstrong and Dolan.
 
“They’ve been starting in those positions and [Joe] Rothwell can play higher as well.
 
“But Gallagher’s back in the mix and [Bradley] Dack will hopefully be back in the mix in the next four to six weeks.
 
“All of a sudden the top end of the pitch will be looking pretty strong."
 
Central midfield selection options have also been limited with injuries to Corry Evans and Lewis Travis in recent weeks.
 
And although Travis won't be available for a couple of months, Mowbray hopes to have Evans back in contention after the international break.
 
“Travis has had his operation and he’s now recovering, but the surgeon has said it went very well," the boss added.
 
"It’s similar to what Lewis Holtby had at the end of last season.
 
“I’m sure Travis will be back on the grass in a couple of months and be ready to help us through Christmas.
 
"Corry trained for the first time today and I don’t think he’ll be ready for this weekend.
 
“He’ll maybe go away with Northern Ireland and get some training in with them and maybe some game time, but hopefully not too much as he’s not played for a good few weeks."
 
SeasonPassBanner.jpg
 

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

As you were

24 September 2020

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hopeful of Johnson return

17 September 2020

A potential Bradley Johnson return could provide a timely boost for Tony Mowbray ahead of this weekend's home clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

Boss and Rovers quintet named in Team of the Week!

21 September 2020

Tony Mowbray and five of his Rovers players have been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Duo likely to miss cup contest

27 August 2020

Tony Mowbray admits that he's unlikely to risk Ryan Nyambe and Sam Gallagher for this weekend's Carabao Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Kaminski: A week of good vibes

1 Hour ago

With two clean sheets in his first three league outings in English football, it's fair to say that Thomas Kaminski has settled into East Lancashire life at Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

An update from the Retail Team

4 Hours ago

Firstly we would like to thank everyone who has supported ourselves and the Club by pre-ordering the 2020-21 season kit.

Read full article

Club News

We're loving it

23 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

All systems Joe!

30 September 2020

Tony Mowbray has regularly asked the same questions of Joe Rothwell, and he's now giving the right answers in a new position in the team.

Read full article

View more