JRC out of Cardiff clash

Tony Mowbray has ruled Joe Rankin-Costello out of contention to feature in this weekend's home encounter against Cardiff City.

The versatile midfielder hobbled off midway through the second half against Derby County last week in the 4-0 triumph at Pride Park.

It's expected that Ryan Nyambe will return to replace the 21-year-old at right back for the Bluebirds' long trip to East Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.

However, despite being a man down on the squad, Tony Mowbray's been handed a fitness boost in the form of Sam Gallagher, with the frontman having a chance to feature this weekend after missing out throughout pre-season and at the beginning of this campaign.

“Joe Rankin-Costello came off at Derby with a slight hamstring strain and will probably be two or three weeks out," Mowbray revealed to iFollow Rovers ahead of the game.

“Sam’s working hard and desperate to get back involved. “He’s another string to the bow and needs to try and force his way in front of Brereton, Armstrong and Dolan. “They’ve been starting in those positions and [Joe] Rothwell can play higher as well. “But Gallagher’s back in the mix and [Bradley] Dack will hopefully be back in the mix in the next four to six weeks. “All of a sudden the top end of the pitch will be looking pretty strong."

Central midfield selection options have also been limited with injuries to Corry Evans and Lewis Travis in recent weeks.

And although Travis won't be available for a couple of months, Mowbray hopes to have Evans back in contention after the international break.

“Travis has had his operation and he’s now recovering, but the surgeon has said it went very well," the boss added.

"It’s similar to what Lewis Holtby had at the end of last season.

“I’m sure Travis will be back on the grass in a couple of months and be ready to help us through Christmas.

"Corry trained for the first time today and I don’t think he’ll be ready for this weekend.

“He’ll maybe go away with Northern Ireland and get some training in with them and maybe some game time, but hopefully not too much as he’s not played for a good few weeks."