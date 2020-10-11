Jordan: We will improve

Rovers Ladies captain Saffron Jordan felt a lapse in concentration cost Rovers at least a point from Sunday's game against Lewes.

Despite dominating possession for large spells, the Blues failed to capitalise and create enough chances to win the game, before Lewes snatched victory late on.

“It’s disappointing not to come away with anything but we’ve only got ourselves to blame really, we didn’t get out of second gear," Jordan admitted after the game.

“We had a lot of the ball but we didn’t really do much with it. Our quality was at an all-time low today, I think of the girls will admit it, we weren’t on it.

“Possession doesn’t win you games, sadly as that is, it doesn’t. Our creativity wasn’t there.

"I don’t think we had a shot on goal until the second-half to be fair. We had a lot of the ball in their half but it just wasn’t breaking down their wall."

Jordan believes Rovers came up against a well drilled Lewes side, who executed their game plan well in order to take the three points.

“Credit to them, they defend well and they’ve kept a lot of clean sheets this season and you can see why," the forward continued.

“They get a lot of bodies behind the ball and they work hard for each other.

“We knew that coming into it but I guess we just need to re-think our situation and we’ve just got to move on from it really.

“A game of football is 90 minutes and we’ve got to stay switched on for the whole of it."

With another league fixture coming up on Sunday, the 27-year-old says the squad now have to pick themselves up and get ready to go again versus London City Lionesses at Bamber Bridge.

She added: “We can’t get down because everyone in this league is going to get chances, we can’t just pity ourselves, otherwise that’s not going to win us points.

“We’ve got to push through and play until the final whistle and it was a bit of a sloppy goal to concede, which has been our downfall early in the season but we’ve just got to work on it.

“I guess it’s better now than at the end of the season. We can improve on this, look at it and I have faith that we are going to improve.

“We’ve got the girls in there with the quality to push on, we’ve just got to do it for the whole game.

“But we’ll re-group on Tuesday and look forward to the next game.”