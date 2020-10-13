Johnson's got that déjà vu feeling

Bradley Johnson is hopeful lightning can strike twice in his career, with the midfielder believing the start to this campaign with Rovers feels similar to his successful season with Norwich City.

The 33-year-old was part of the City side, alongside Elliott Bennett, who earned promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs five years ago, against a Middlesbrough side who included fellow Rover Daniel Ayala in their team.

Now into his second season at Ewood Park, Johnson's says there have been plenty of positive signs when discussing Rovers' chances of similar success for this campaign.

“It reminds me of our promotion season at Norwich - we’ve got that same hunger and desire," the midfield enforcer reflected to iFollow Rovers.

"We’re a team and no-one is bigger than the team. We all know that.

“It’s a long, hard season. This Championship is the hardest league I’ve played in, so we know that we’ve got to go into games at 100%. You can never have a day off in this league because you get punished.

“And I think everyone has bought into that. We’re a team, we work hard for each other on and off the pitch, the yards we put in in training are paying off for us now.

"We’ve set a standard for ourselves now that we’ve got to keep up for the rest of the season and hopefully we can get to where we want to at the end of it and that’s promotion."

A new look style implemented this season has worked wonders for a free-flowing Rovers side who have already put Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County to the sword so far this term.

Next up for Johnson is a home test against an old manager in the form of newly-appointed Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton.

And the number four admits the standards need to be kept high after two weeks without a fixture due to the international break.

"All the hard work we’ve put in behind the scenes, leading up to the season, is paying off for us now," he added.

"We feel fitter and stronger the longer the game goes on and in this league games come thick and fast, so you’ve got to be ready.

“We know it’s going to be a long hard season, as we found out last year, when we got into a good position and then just fell short, but we’ve learnt from that now and hopefully if we get into that same position, then we’ve got the experience and the know-how to get over that line, so hopefully it’s going to be a good season for us this year.