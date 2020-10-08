Johnson nominated for monthly prize

Three goals in four games has seen Bradley Johnson nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for September.

Beginning his second season at Rovers in fine form, the experienced midfielder scored our opening league goal of the season at AFC Bournemouth with a thumping long range effort.

The 33-year-old followed the strike up by returning to haunt old club Derby County, scoring a brace in the emphatic 4-0 win at Pride Park.

Johnson is up against Watford centre back Craig Cathcart, Bristol City playmaker Jamie Paterson and Millwall's flying winger Jed Wallace.

Cathcart helped his side keep clean sheets throughout the month, as well as popping up to score the winner against Middlesbrough in their 1-0 home win.

Paterson registered two goals and an assist for City during the month, playing his part in the Robins' 100% record in the division after four league games played.

For Wallace, he scored both of his side's goals in September - the winner at Rotherham and the goal in the 1-1 draw against Brentford.

The winner will be announced tomorrow (Friday 9th October).

Good luck, Johno!