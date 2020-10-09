Skip to site footer
Johnson nominated for another award

The experienced midfielder will be looking to follow up his Player of the Month prize with the Sky Bet Goal of the Month for September

4 Hours ago

Bradley Johnson's gunning for a double prize this week, with the midfielder nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for September.

Johnson's first goal at old club Derby County, a thumping long range strike that flew past David Marshall and in, is the effort that's up for the best goal in the league in September.

Having picked up the Sky Bet Player of the Month award earlier today, Johnson's aiming for a clean sweep of the monthly gongs following his outstanding displays in the first month of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 33-year-old will be up against two other contenders in the form of Huddersfield Town's Fraizer Campbell and Reading youngster Michael Olise.

Campbell's volley against Nottingham Forest gets him in contention for the prize, whilst Olise scored a volley of his own for the Royals against Barnsley.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month are chosen by a fan poll below:

Voting is open now and closes at 3pm on Monday 12th October.

The winner will be announced on Friday 16th October.

The shortlist for the poll is decided by a judging panel comprising Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, Sky Bet Sponsorship Executive Matt Goodwin and EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden.

Good luck, Johno!

