Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

"It's fun to play in this team"

Ben Brereton says he's enjoying his football at Rovers and can't wait for football to return this weekend

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Ben Brereton says he's loving his football at the moment and is relishing football's return following the international break.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

14 October 2020

The 21-year-old will come up against some old friends on Saturday afternoon when Nottingham Forest make the trip to East Lancashire for the fifth league game of the season.

Although he's still waiting for his first goal of the campaign, he's produced plenty of excellent performances in an exciting front three alongside Tyrhys Dolan and Championship top goalscorer Adam Armstrong.

“When you win a game of football it’s the best feeling ever, and that was exactly how it felt after the 5-0 win over Wycombe and the 4-0 victory at Derby," he told iFollow Rovers when looking ahead to the clash against his former side.

“We’ve been very good as a whole team so far this season, and it’s really fun to play in the team going forward because we have some brilliant players in the squad.

“Arma [Armstrong]’s goalscoring ability has been there for all to see again and I’m really excited by what’s to come for us as a club this season."

“We’re all really excited to get back in action again after the little break we’ve had," Brereton added.

“We’ve started the season well and we’ve worked hard in the build up to this next game against Nottingham Forest.

“We all wanted as many games and as many wins as possible, so the break has stopped us in our tracks a little bit.

“Cardiff wasn’t the game we wanted but it was a positive result in keeping another clean sheet in a tough game.

“We have a lot of confidence and have worked on a lot of things in the week so we can settle down and go again.

“The lads have stuck together, it’s been a good start and we’re all looking forward to going again."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

I'm feeling sharp and strong going into the new campaign

28 August 2020

Ben Brereton's hoping that three is the magic number as he gets set for his third campaign at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Brereton: A good night all round

25 August 2020

Two goals, a win and over 70 minutes in the tank ensured it was pretty much the perfect night for Ben Brereton at Blackpool.

Read full article

Club News

Brereton feeling the benefits

30 July 2020

Ben Brereton says he will head into 2020-21 with a point to prove, but admits he's already feeling the benefits of the hard graft put in during lockdown.

Read full article

Club News

Brereton: We've made progress this season

28 July 2020

Ben Brereton believes progress has been made this season and says Rovers need to be ready to hit the ground running with the 2020-21 campaign just around the corner.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gaffer optimistic of adding to the squad

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

New-look Forest will be at their best

6 Hours ago

With a new manager in charge of Nottingham Forest, Tony Mowbray believes the Reds will be champing at the bit to instantly impress Chris Hughton this weekend at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Nottingham Forest

7 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Quartet out of Forest test

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he'll be without four key players for this weekend's home encounter against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more