"It's fun to play in this team"

Ben Brereton says he's loving his football at the moment and is relishing football's return following the international break.

The 21-year-old will come up against some old friends on Saturday afternoon when Nottingham Forest make the trip to East Lancashire for the fifth league game of the season.

Although he's still waiting for his first goal of the campaign, he's produced plenty of excellent performances in an exciting front three alongside Tyrhys Dolan and Championship top goalscorer Adam Armstrong.

“When you win a game of football it’s the best feeling ever, and that was exactly how it felt after the 5-0 win over Wycombe and the 4-0 victory at Derby," he told iFollow Rovers when looking ahead to the clash against his former side.

“We’ve been very good as a whole team so far this season, and it’s really fun to play in the team going forward because we have some brilliant players in the squad.

“Arma [Armstrong]’s goalscoring ability has been there for all to see again and I’m really excited by what’s to come for us as a club this season."

“We’re all really excited to get back in action again after the little break we’ve had," Brereton added.

“We’ve started the season well and we’ve worked hard in the build up to this next game against Nottingham Forest.

“We all wanted as many games and as many wins as possible, so the break has stopped us in our tracks a little bit.

“Cardiff wasn’t the game we wanted but it was a positive result in keeping another clean sheet in a tough game.

“We have a lot of confidence and have worked on a lot of things in the week so we can settle down and go again.

“The lads have stuck together, it’s been a good start and we’re all looking forward to going again."