It will take time for Aynsley to adjust

Tony Mowbray admits that Aynsley Pears won't transform overnight after the goalkeeper made his debut for the club against Reading on Tuesday evening.

It was a difficult night for Mowbray's men against a Royals side who kept their place at the top of the division with victory at Ewood Park.

There was little Pears could do about any of the visitors' four strikes, but the ex-Middlesbrough man did pull of an excellent stop to ensure Derrick Williams didn't turn a cross into his own net late on in the game.

And reflecting on the 'keeper's first outing at Ewood Park, Mowbray says the 22-year-old will develop as time goes on in his Rovers career.

"He has to be the goalkeeper we want and he has some way to go," the boss told iFollow Rovers.

“With total respect to the team he’s come from, with the managers they’ve had, they generally play behind a deep defence who head the balls away.

“Defence is the first thing with Middlesbrough over the last few years with Tony Pulis and Neil [Warnock] there at the moment.

“They’re solid coaches who work hard out of possession to stop the goals going in and to keep clean sheets.

“For Aynsley to come to our club and play behind a defence that play pretty high up the pitch, it’s a totally different thing.

“He has some learning to do with that."