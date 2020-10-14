International action for Rovers stars

Corry Evans and Thomas Kaminski could both feature this evening, with the pair on international duty.

Evans, who appeared off the bench in the defeat to Austria on Sunday, could earn a starting berth when Northern Ireland head to Oslo to take on Norway in the UEFA Nations League tonight, kick-off 7.45pm.

Kaminski was an unused substitute as Belgium lost 2-1 to England at Wembley Stadium at the weekend, but could get his chance against Iceland this evening.

Thomas will be part of Belgium's star-studded squad in Reykjavik, kick-off 7.45pm in the Nations League clash.

Coverage of the Northern Ireland game is available on Sky Sports Mix.

Kaminski and Belgium's game is available on Sky Sports Football (red button).

Following the games, the pair will return to Rovers to prepare for this weekend's home encounter against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.