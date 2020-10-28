Injury update: Kaminski, Rothwell, Johnson and Bell

There were four missing men from the matchday squad against Reading on Tuesday night, and Tony Mowbray has explained the condition of the quartet.

Thomas Kaminski picked up an injury late on against Coventry City at the weekend, which meant Aynsley Pears came in for his Rovers debut after his deadline day switch from Middlesbrough.

Further forward, Amari'i Bell and Bradley Johnson both weren't involved, whilst Joe Rothwell didn't feature despite ending his period of isolation.

Mowbray is optimistic that Kaminski and Rothwell could feature at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, but is waiting on a full diagnosis on Bell and Johnson.

“Thomas isn’t ready yet after tweaking his groin," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing those who weren't involved.

"Let's see how he responds to reatment, so we'll see how he feels and how he is. We've still got three or four days until the Swansea game.

"It's probably unlikely, but I'm not ruling him out.

“Joe Rothwell was in the team on Monday when we were doing shape, but he turned up today and his back was really sore.

“Whether he’s been isolating for those 10 days and has just been laying on a sofa, I’m not sure.

“But his back wasn’t right and he could hardly walk tonight despite training with the team on Monday," the boss revealed.

“He looked sharp, but he couldn’t play and that decision came as late as 5pm tonight.

“Bradley Johnson and Amari’i Bell are players who have some symptoms and we’re having a look at them.

“We’re doing our best as a club, everyone’s really at it and doing the distancing, the sanitising, and it’s very frustrating for us at the moment.”