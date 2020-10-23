iFollow Rovers: Changes to Season Pass codes

To ensure Season Pass holders can access iFollow as easily as possible, Rovers have worked together with the EFL on a solution that will hopefully speed up the process and avoid some of the issues fans have experienced with the platform.

These changes will come into effect from the Middlesbrough game on 3 rd November – codes will still be sent for the Reading match (27 th October) and supporters will receive these on Monday (26 th October).

Supporters must immediately ensure that the email address used to log in to iFollow to watch matches is the same as their MyRovers email address (the email address that they receive their codes to and used when renewing their Season Pass).

When this is correct, supporters will just need to log in to watch the match, with no code necessary for any games in the future, until a time where supporters are allowed back into the stadium and iFollow access isn’t required.

For those fans who followed our initial guidance to set up an iFollow account with the same email address as their Season Pass, this should not be an issue and there is nothing for them to do.

For those who have used a different email address for iFollow than their Season Pass, we recommend setting up an iFollow account with the same address as your Season Pass.

We will be sending the EFL a list of Season Pass email addresses early next week and these must match an email address on their database in order for Season Pass holders to have automatic access to eligible iFollow games.

Please note that we are unable to advise on what your iFollow email address or password is, which is why we are recommending that if your accounts don’t match that you register with iFollow matching your MyRovers account.

You may need to send yourself a password reset via iFollow if you have registered an account with that email address in the past

Please make sure these two email addresses match by 1pm on Monday 26th October to make this transition as smooth as possible.

For any further assistance please email or call the ticket office on 01254 372000.