Tony Mowbray has full belief that his side can return to winning ways this weekend when he takes Rovers to Swansea City.

After a stunning win at St Andrew's against Coventry City last weekend, Rovers were brought back down to earth with a defeat to Reading in midweek.

Rovers have won two of their opening four away games this season, scoring 11 times in the process, and Mowbray feels that if the chances keep arriving then his team will win plenty of games this term.

“We’ll go to Swansea and be positive," the boss began when speaking to iFollow Rovers ahead of the journey to south Wales.

“I look forward to every game because I believe the team can create chances and score goals.

“Swansea recruit managers to continue the style and to keep things going.

“If you invest in a squad that has certain types of footballers, why would you appoint a manager who wouldn’t want to utilise those attributes?

“As a club, they recruit managers who want to get on the ball, want to boss possession and want to play through the thirds.

“They have a young manager who’s doing exceptionally well with them, a manager who won the World Cup with one of the England youth teams, he’s someone I’ve known quite a while and I’m looking forward to seeing him and playing against his team."

The Swans are flying high in the league table and go into the game this weekend sitting in second place in the Championship.

They triumphed in midweek against Stoke City to earn their first win in their last four league outings.

“We know it’s going to be tough, because they’re good with the ball and have some really good individuals," the Rovers manager added.

“It’ll be a good test for us and one that we’re conscious of and looking forward to.

“Having been to Bournemouth and Watford, two teams who came down from the Premier League for this season, although we lost, we gave a pretty good account of ourselves in both games.

“Swansea will try and dominate the ball and move us about, but we’ll be looking to see how successful we are when we have the ball.”