Ladies

Hughes & Walters feature in Wales defeat

Elise Hughes was named in the starting 11 for Jayne Ludlow's Wales side

4 Hours ago

Rovers loanee Elise Hughes started Wales' narrow Women's Euro Qualifier defeat to Norway at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The forward, who featured as a centre-back for her country, played 72 minutes before being replaced by Gemma Evans.

And after picking up her first cap last week, forward Georgia Walters came on as a 75th minute for Kayleigh Green, but Wales were unable to get back into the contest after Frida Maanum's strike on the hour mark. 

The 1-0 defeat secured Norway's qualification for the 2022 finals as unbeaten group winners, whilst Jayne Ludlow's side remain second in the Group C table, three points ahead of Northern Ireland, having played a game more. 

Next up, Wales host Belarus at Rodney Parade in their final qualification fixture on Tuesday 1 December (7:10pm kick-off). They must win and hope Northern Ireland drop points to reach the play-offs.

Photo: FA Wales.


