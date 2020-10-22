Skip to site footer
"His talent and work ethic is clear for everyone to see"

Ben Brereton got off the mark for the first time this season in the clash against Watford at Vicarage Road

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray hopes Ben Brereton's opening goal of the season at Watford will be the first of many that the young striker gets this campaign.

The 21-year-old frontman thumped home a thunderous effort to beat Ben Foster midway through the first half at Vicarage Road, controlling expertly on his chest before powering a 25-yard volley into the back of the net.

Unfortunately for Rovers, that was the only time they found a route past the ex-England international goalkeeper, who was in inspired form throughout the encounter in Hertfordshire.

There were plenty of positive signs from Mowbray's men despite the defeat to a side newly-relegated from the Premier League.

One of those positives was Brereton's display, and although thrilled with the forward's display, Mowbray is still keen to get more out of the former Nottingham Forest hitman.

“I’ve said to Ben in there that I was delighted that he got his goal, but there were opportunities where the goalkeeper has made some great saves, the ball is bouncing around the six-yard box, but we're looking to see where he is," Mowbray began when touching on the striker's impact to iFollow Rovers.

“He has to tap a few in, I need a few of them to go alongside the spectacular efforts. When the goalie parries them out, he needs to be in there, sniffing out the chances.

“But Bezza’s working really hard, there’s absolutely no criticism of him.

“He’s a young boy, he’s only 21 still, we can’t be too harsh on him, he’s still a boy and still has habits of a young footballer, habits that we need to try and keep working with him at improving.

“But he’s a great footballer and his talent and work ethic is clear for everyone to see," he added.

“I hope it’s the first of many goals for Ben this season and there’s competition there now with him, young Harvey [Elliott], [Thrhys] Dolan, Dacky [Bradley Dack]’s just weeks away now.

“So the competition will be very stiff going forward.”


