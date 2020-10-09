Manager Tony Mowbray has been delighted with the start goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has made to his Rovers career.

The 27-year-old summer signing, who was called up to the Belgium national team earlier today, has kept three successive shut-outs in the league, as Rovers have made an impressive start to the new Championship season.

Mowbray believes Kaminski, who will hope to earn his first senior cap for his country over the coming days, brings the right character and experience to the group and fits the profile of how he wants his goalkeepers to perform on the pitch.

“The teams invariably with the best defensive records are generally right up there towards the end of the season,” said the Rovers boss, whose side have kept consecutive clean sheets against Wycombe Wanderers, Derby County and Cardiff City.

“I’ve always tried to build teams on scoring goals, because also if you score the most goals you’re generally right up there as well, but I’m pleased with the clean sheets.

“We did a lot of homework on goalkeepers and that’s why Thomas is here. He’s a smashing lad, he works hard, he’s a listener, he’s trying to fit in with what we want him to do, he’s doing everything right at this moment and yet I know the journey for any goalkeeper is probably up and down.

“There’s going to be times where he might cost us a game with a soft mistake and then it’s about how his mentality and his temperament reacts to that. At this moment, he’s doing very well.

“He’s here to make saves and keep the ball out the back of the net – that’s what he gets paid to do. I’m more interested in his distribution and his ability to link with the backline and give angles to the defenders to get it out the other side to go and attack. He can do that very comfortably as well, so we’re very happy with him.

“We like Thomas. He’s a good lad and he’s the experience that is helping our backline.”