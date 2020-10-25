Skip to site footer
Gaffer reserves special praise for his two young gems

Ben Brereton and Harvey Elliott were arguably the stars of the show in another excellent team display against Coventry City

4 Hours ago

It was another scintillating display on the road from a relentless Rovers side at the weekend, but two players in particular arguably sparkled the brightest.

The two performers in question both featured in the final third against the Sky Blues in the 4-0 rout against the 10 men on Saturday afternoon.

For Ben Brereton, it was one of his best games in blue-and-white, setting up three of the goals and finding himself unfortunate not to back up his midweek thunderbolt at Watford with another goal late on.

Elsewhere, it may have only been his second appearance for the club, but when he tapped home Brereton's cross to make it 3-0, Harvey Elliott, aged 17 years, 203 days, became Rovers' fourth youngest goalscorer in the club's history.

“Brereton looked absolutely fantastic with his assists and his dribbling capabilities in tight areas," Mowbray began when discussing the forward's superb influence throughout to iFollow Rovers.

“Ben’s a young boy, we spent a lot of money on Ben Brereton because we could see the potential and I felt that potential when he played against our team for Forest.

“I’m delighted for Ben, he was so integral in our attacking play, creating chances

“He’s had to mature and develop, but the talent is in there and we have to bring it out.

“We have to be patient with him and understand that he’s only 21, he’s not the finished article.

“It’s similar with Harvey Elliott, he’s not the finished article either, but they are both wonderful talents who I’d rather be on our team than in the opposition," the boss added.

“For such a young boy, Harvey has a wonderful personality, he’s a diamond of a football player and I can see why he made his debut at 15 at Fulham.

“To have somebody who is so tight with the ball, so aware of others and someone who sees all the pictures, we don’t have to do much work with Harvey.

“He’s a Premier League player and Liverpool know what they’ve got I’m sure of that.

“I have worked with some players from Liverpool in the past, the likes of Ryan Kent and a player like James Maddison during my time at Coventry, and this kid is some player as well.

“We’re delighted to have him and I hope he’s enjoying being in a dressing room with a great group of lads."


