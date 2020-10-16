FREE 'Douglas 15' and 'Trybull 19' printing in the Roverstore!

Rovers new boys Barry Douglas and Tom Trybull have chosen their shirt numbers for this season, and to celebrate their arrival, the Roverstore have a double deal of their own.

Douglas, a two-time promotion winner from the Championship with Wolves and Leeds United will wear the number 15 for the 2020-21 season.

For Trybull, who arrived from Norwich City, the German midfielder has selected the number 19 shirt for the rest of this campaign.

Supporters have until midnight on Sunday 18th October to take advantage of this deal.

Please note this offer is only available on new online purchases. There are no codes needed to enter, all supporters have to do is select Barry or Tom's name and number.

To purchase, head to the Roverstore online by clicking here.