Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Commercial

FREE 'Douglas 15' and 'Trybull 19' printing in the Roverstore!

A double deadline day deal for Rovers means a double deal in the Roverstore!

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers new boys Barry Douglas and Tom Trybull have chosen their shirt numbers for this season, and to celebrate their arrival, the Roverstore have a double deal of their own.

Commercial

Roverstore to reopen on reduced hours

10 Hours ago

Douglas, a two-time promotion winner from the Championship with Wolves and Leeds United will wear the number 15 for the 2020-21 season.

For Trybull, who arrived from Norwich City, the German midfielder has selected the number 19 shirt for the rest of this campaign.

Supporters have until midnight on Sunday 18th October to take advantage of this deal.

Please note this offer is only available on new online purchases. There are no codes needed to enter, all supporters have to do is select Barry or Tom's name and number.

To purchase, head to the Roverstore online by clicking here.

SeasonPassBanner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Kids get kitted from just £15!

17 July 2020

Following on from huge discounts on adult home and away shirts, and training wear, kids can also get kitted out from as little as £15.

Read full article

Commercial

Rovers unveil 2020-21 away kit

5 September 2020

Rovers are delighted to unveil the new 2020-21 away kit, designed by Umbro.

Read full article

Club News

Douglas excited by Rovers' ambition

8 Hours ago

Barry Douglas says he is itching to get started after penning a season-long loan deal to become Rovers' latest recruit.

Read full article

Commercial

Roverstore open today!

10 Hours ago

Rovers are pleased to announce that the Roverstore will reopen for retail only.

Read full article

Commercial

Commercial

Roverstore open today!

10 Hours ago

Rovers are pleased to announce that the Roverstore will reopen for retail only.

Read full article

Commercial

Lock in your weekend predictions now on Sky Bet EFL Rewards

25 September 2020

Fancy yourself to correctly call every Sky Bet Championship result on matchday?

Read full article

Commercial

Rovers announce new website sponsor

18 September 2020

Rovers are delighted to welcome Inbox Digital as our new website sponsor.

Read full article

Commercial

Rovers pen new deal with The Energy Check

17 September 2020

Rovers are pleased to extend their partnership with The Energy Check into a fourth year, with the energy-saving experts remaining Dugout and Tunnel Sponsor, as well as Official Energy Partner.

Read full article

View more