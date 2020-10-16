Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Fisher re-joins MK Dons

The Rovers goalkeeper has joined the League One club on a permanent deal

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Andy Fisher has returned to MK Dons on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who had been with Rovers since the age of 14, spent the second half of last season on loan with the League One club.

The Academy graduate, who has been a regular for Rovers Under-23s in recent years, made three first team appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy during the 2017-18 campaign and started the League Cup victory against Doncaster Rovers earlier this season.

Rovers would like to wish Andy well in his future career.


Advertisement block

Development Squad

Development Squad

Louie in Liechtenstein...

10 October 2020

Louie Annesley will be hoping for a return to the starting XI when Gibraltar take to the field later this afternoon in the UEFA Nations League.

Read full article

Development Squad

Mols makes deadline day move

6 October 2020

Rovers midfielder Stefan Mols has completed a move to Spanish side CF Intercity, signing a season-long loan deal.

Read full article

Development Squad

Louie set for international double-header

4 October 2020

Young Rovers defender Louie Annesley has been called up to the Gibraltar squad for two international fixtures next week.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr: It feels like a defeat

3 October 2020

Billy Barr cut a frustrated figure after his side didn't get what they deserved against Manchester United Under-23s on Friday.

Read full article

View more