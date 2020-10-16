Fisher re-joins MK Dons

Andy Fisher has returned to MK Dons on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who had been with Rovers since the age of 14, spent the second half of last season on loan with the League One club.

The Academy graduate, who has been a regular for Rovers Under-23s in recent years, made three first team appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy during the 2017-18 campaign and started the League Cup victory against Doncaster Rovers earlier this season.

Rovers would like to wish Andy well in his future career.