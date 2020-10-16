FA Youth Cup semi-finals confirmed

Rovers are pleased to confirm details for the semi-finals of the 2019-20 FA Youth Cup.

Mike Sheron’s side booked their place in the last four courtesy of a stunning 4-1 victory over Arsenal at Ewood Park in March, before the competition was suspended following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Rovers Under-18s can now look forward to a semi-final tie against Manchester City, which will take place behind closed doors at St. George’s Park on Friday October 30th, kick-off 5pm.

The second semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester United will kick-off at 7.45pm at the same venue and on the same date.

Both games will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

The winners will meet in the final on Monday November 2nd, kick-off 7.30pm.