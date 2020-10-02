Skip to site footer
Evans included

The midfielder could feature for Northern Ireland in a triple-header against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Austria and Norway

6 Hours ago

Rovers midfielder Corry Evans has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for three crucial competitive encounters.

1 October 2020

Evans will link up with the national team after this weekend's home league encounter against Cardiff City, before returning to East Lancashire in time for our first game back after the international break against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.

Coming up for the Ian Baraclough's side is a vital triple-header, with a Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final against Bosnia & Herzegovina to contend with in Sarajevo before UEFA Nations League games against Austria and Norway.

The first game against Bosnia & Herzegovina kicks off at 7.45pm on Thursday 8th October before the attention turns to the Nations League against Austria in Belfast three days later.

The final action for the pair could arrive on Wednesday 14th October, when Northern Ireland head to Oslo to take on Norway in the same competition.

The full squad can be seen below:

Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell).

Defenders – Jonathan Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal).

Midfielders – Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Rovers), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Middlesbrough), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Jordan Jones (Rangers), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Joel Cooper (Oxford United), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone).

Forwards – Kyle Lafferty (Reggina), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian). 

Good luck, Corry.


