Edwards eager to develop at Rovers

Forward Maria Edwards hopes she can add further attacking quality to the squad during her loan spell at Rovers Ladies.

The 17-year-old joined the Blues earlier this week from parent club Manchester United and is looking to gain experience whilst also helping the team to progress.

"It feels great [to be at Rovers], I've come here to develop my game," Edwards revealed in her first interview at the Club.

"Obviously being in a first-team environment, it will be good for me and hopefully I can play well and we can get some wins.

"I think it's just first-team football really, it's what I needed.

"There's a lot of potential here and I want to help Blackburn win as many games as we can and hopefully get as many minutes as I can."

Edwards played her first minutes in a Rovers shirt during the midweek Continental League Cup clash with WSL side Birmingham City, coming on as a 55th minute substitute in the 1-0 defeat.

After getting a taste of playing against top quality opposition, attention now turns to Sunday's return to FA Women's Championship action, away at Lewes (12pm kick-off).

"I'm looking forward to playing here, it's a good league and hopefully I can express myself, " the England youth international added.

"I want to show everyone what I'm capable of and build on it from there.

"I'm very attacking, I'm a quick player and I love scoring goals, that's what I do.

"I've been in and around the first-team at United and it's been really good to learn from the girls there and obviously with the players coming in there, being around them, training with them.

"But now I'm here to take on another challenge and I can't wait to get started."