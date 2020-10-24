Lewis Holtby has been one of Rovers' stars of the season so far, and believes the squad is in great shape to have a great season.

There have been plenty of encouraging signs from Tony Mowbray's men so far in the campaign, despite the fact that some results haven't gone in Rovers' favour.

But Holtby believes the standards set have been good from the side, who will be looking to get back on track against Coventry City later on today.

The German, in a new deeper midfield role, has caught the eye for Rovers, and says he's enjoying the new system implemented in 2020-21.

“Every game is hard, it’s intense, we put in a big shift with high numbers," he began when discussing the 4-3-3 formation to iFollow Rovers.

“At the moment it’s a case of eat, sleep, play, repeat! I believe a lot that we’re on the right track.

“We need to defend as a team better on occasions, but it’s important to keep doing what we’re doing when we’re on the ball.

“It’s more enjoyable having the ball than running after it, but we need to be clinical as well.

“A good example of that was the Derby game where we were clinical, very good on the ball and aggressive when we didn’t have the ball."

New signings have bolstered the squad ahead of what will be a hectic schedule for Rovers until the end of the campaign, and Holtby's been left impressed by what he's seen from a number of the new boys.

“Tom Trybull’s a nice guy. He’s someone I met when I returned from Germany and we had a really good chat when we first met," Holtby added.

“It’s nice to hear one or two German words in our dressing room now! He speaks very good English, he’s a good lad and also a very good footballer.

“Tom’s very composed on the ball, very neat but doesn’t mind a challenge. I like the way he plays.

“He will need a bit more time to adapt, but he’s a brilliant asset for us, as are all the new signings.

“Barry [Douglas]’s been promoted twice in his career from this league and I think we play similar to what Leeds played last season, with that high intensity.

“Harvey [Elliott]’s got a lot of quality and showed how good he is against Watford with that left foot.

“You sometimes see a lot of young players that are incredibly skilful, but he’s also very composed and knows when to play the ball, when to play it quick or slow," he said.

“He has his head up when he has the ball and there has to be maturity about him considering he made his debut at 15.

“I feel the squad is robust for the league, the quality has risen up and I’m positive that was can have a really good season."