Rovers duo could feature tonight

Corry Evans and Derrick Williams could both be in action tonight as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland feature in crucial international encounters.

For Evans, tonight is the first of a crucial triple-header, with a Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final against Bosnia & Herzegovina to contend with in Sarajevo before UEFA Nations League games against Austria and Norway.

The first game against Bosnia kicks off at 7.45pm this evening before the attention turns to the Nations League against Austria in Belfast three days later.

The final action for the 30-year-old could arrive on Wednesday 14th October, when Northern Ireland head to Oslo to take on Norway in the same competition.

As for Williams, called up for the first time under new boss Stephen Kenny, the Republic also have a trio of games on the agenda.

The first of which is a Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final against Slovakia in Bratislava this evening before UEFA Nations League games against Wales and Finland.

The clash with Slovakia kicks off at 7.45pm tonight.

Supporters wishing to watch the Northern Ireland game can do so by tuning into Sky Sports Premier League, whilst the Republic of Ireland came can be viewed on Sky Sports Football, with coverage for both matches beginning from 7pm.

Good luck, lads!